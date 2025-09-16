Electric car grantsElectric car grants

Half of car dealers still back Electric Car Grant despite concerns over ‘complex’ scheme

  • Almost half of dealers (48%) say Electric Car Grant will provide ‘useful boost’ for the sector
  • Research from Startline Motor Finance shows concerns over the complex nature of banding
  • Dealers also raise worries that grant does not cover enough models

Time 11:28 am, September 16, 2025

Almost half of car dealers are backing the government’s new Electric Car Grant to provide a boost for EV sales, despite the fact only a handful of cars are set to qualify for the full discount.

That is according to new research from Startline Motor Finance, which has found that 48% of automotive retailers believe the initiative will offer a ‘useful boost’ for the electric car market.

The firm surveyed 60 dealerships and 301 consumers as part of its latest Used Car Tracker, with 43% of dealers saying that ‘anything that makes electric cars more accessible is a good idea’.

However 32% of respondents criticised the scheme for being too complicated, especially when it comes to how cars are placed into different bands.

A recent Car Dealer study found that just six cars are likely to qualify for the full £3,750 grant, with tough eco targets meaning that more than half of car makers in UK will not quality for any discounts at all.

Startline’s data shows that 20% of dealers think the scheme does not cover enough models, while 28% raised concerns about the impact the initiative could have on electric car residual values.

Reacting to the findings, Paul Burgess, CEO at Startline Motor Finance, said: ‘There’s been quite a lot of noise in the motor industry about the electric car scheme, with some complaints that it doesn’t cover more vehicles and that only a few models receive the maximum grant.

‘Our research shows that around half of dealers generally see the initiative as a positive, probably in the sense that anything aiding electrification is a good thing, especially when it comes to promoting affordability.

‘However, there is some quite widespread scepticism, and it is especially notable that around a quarter of our respondents think similar funding is instead needed for electric used cars, suggesting they believe prices need to fall more in that part of the market.’

