Hendy Group continues reshuffle as CFO is terminated with firm set to post a loss in 2024

Dealer group Hendy Automotive has continued to reshuffle its top team after confirming the departure of long-standing CFO, Jonathan Moritz.

Moritz has worked for the South Coast car dealer for the past 11 years, serving as chief financial officer since 2019, but a Companies House filing this morning would appear to signal his exit.

The dealer group has posted a ‘Termination of appointment’, which confirms that Moritz is no longer a director of the firm, effective from the start of this week (Sept 1).

Car Dealer has approached both Hendy Group and Moritz for comment and has been told that a statement will be issued ‘shortly’.

At this stage it is not known whether the termination was a company decision or whether Moritz has departed out of choice.

The news comes just months after the Car Dealer Top 100 firm added motor trade heavyweights Duncan McPhee and Daksh Gupta to its list of directors earlier in the year.

Gupta currently serves as non-executive chairman at Hendy Group, which continues to be led by founder and CEO, Paul Hendy.

Meanwhile, McPhee was made a director in March, having joined Hendy last August after quitting his role at Lookers, following the group’s Canadian takeover.

The changes come after Hendy posted tumbling profits for 2023, with its 2024 accounts expected to include a loss, due to ‘poor new and used vehicle performance’.

Writing in the 2023 accounts, Moritz said: ‘The unaudited management accounts for the year to December 31, 2024 show a loss.

‘The loss for the year being due to poor new and used vehicle performance.’

He added that profitability is forecast to return in 2025 ‘as a result of new and used vehicle profitability, closure of certain loss making sites and a cost reduction programme’.