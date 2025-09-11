He’s got the power: Phil Taylor swaps VW for Skoda as he is named head of network sales

Skoda’s UK dealer network is to get a new sales boss after with Volkswagen executive Philip Taylor set to join the Czech brand.

Taylor, who has worked within VW Group for the past 16 years, has been named Skoda’s head of network sales in the UK, in a move which comes into effect from November 1.

He will replace the outgoing Kevin Rendell, who is moving to take on the same role at Volkswagen UK, and will be charged with building on Skoda’s record market share.

Confirming the change, Matthew Bowden, Skoda UK brand director, said: ‘I am very pleased to welcome Phil to the Skoda UK team.

He will bring a wealth of experience built from his varied roles across the group, which I am sure will prove invaluable as we move into the next stage of our growth plans.’

Since joining VW Group back in 2009, Taylor has filled a number of different roles – his most recent being head of product and planning at Volkswagen Passenger Cars UK.

During that time he played a leading role in the launch of the ID. range and it is hoped his experiences will prove invaluable as Skoda continues to grow.

Commenting on his appointment, Taylor said: ‘I am very excited to join the Skoda team.

The brand has developed impressively over the years, and is now a major player in the UK market with a very strong, award-winning model line-up.

‘I am really looking forward to working with the UK team and its retailer partners to help continue its successful momentum.’