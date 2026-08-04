Honda takes Super-N on UK tour to drive customers into dealerships

Honda is taking its new electric Super-N directly to potential customers this summer with a nationwide promotional tour designed to drive interest – and test drives – at its dealerships.

The Japanese manufacturer will showcase the new £18,995 city car at four busy city-centre locations throughout August, using giant toybox installations to attract shoppers and introduce them to the brand’s newest electric model.

The campaign kicks off in London before moving to Birmingham, Manchester and Edinburgh, with visitors invited to explore the car, learn about its features and collect branded merchandise.

The activation is designed to bring Honda’s ‘Small Car, Big Fun’ marketing message to life while encouraging customers to book test drives through the company’s dealer network.

The tour consists of the following stops:

London, The Queen’s Walk – July 31 to August 3

Birmingham, Bullring – August 6 to August 9

Manchester, Exchange Square – August 13 to August 16

Edinburgh, St James Quarter – August 20 to August 23

Fabrice Esteve, communications department manager at Honda Motor Europe UK, said: ‘The Honda Super-N proves that great things come in small packages.

‘Through these eye-catching activations, we’re bringing the “Small Car, Big Fun” message to life and creating moments that entertain and engage people in the heart of some of the UK’s busiest destinations.

‘We can’t wait to introduce even more people to the Super-N and showcase the character that makes it such a special addition to the Honda range.’

Visitors will be able to explore the colourful installations, discover the Super-N’s key features and collect promotional items including keyrings, stickers and sunglasses while stocks last.

Honda says the Super-N combines ‘compact dimensions with distinctive styling and an approachable personality’.

The manufacturer is also encouraging visitors to book priority test drives through its dealer network as it looks to build momentum behind one of its most affordable electric models.