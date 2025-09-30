Independent Garage Association launches dedicated motor trade insurance brokerage

The Independent Garage Association (IGA) has launched its own dedicated motor trade insurance brokerage, as it looks to reduce the sector’s reliance on external brokers.

Named ‘RMI Insurance Services’ the dedicated insurance broker is wholly owned by the IGA and focuses on providing insurance tailored specifically to the needs of the motor trade, potentially giving IGA members big savings.

The IGA will offer expert insurance advice independent from any single insurer, plus discounted insurance rates, exclusive enhancements and higher cover limits for members and access to specialist insurers only.

IGA members can request a complimentary review of their existing cover from RMI, which will find any gaps in coverage, ensure the policy fits the business’ needs and provide a tailored quotation.

Stuart James, chief executive at the IGA, said: ‘RMI Insurance Services represents a significant step forward in the support we provide to our members.

‘The motor trade has long relied on external brokers whose priorities and experience may not always align with the needs of the sector.

‘By bringing this service in-house, we can ensure our members receive expert, independent advice and market-leading terms designed specifically for the motor trade.

‘This is an important and exciting development for our members.

‘With RMI Insurance Services, we are putting their interests firmly at the centre and ensuring their businesses are protected with the right cover, at the right price.’