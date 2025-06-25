JATO Dynamics – Highly commended Data Insights 2025

JATO Dynamics has been named highly commended in the Data Insight category at the Car Dealer Power Awards 2025.

For more than 40 years, the business has come to be known as a trusted source for automotive business intelligence and is proud of its reputation as the go-to partner, delivering accurate analysis and trustworthy insights that support the industry across the more than 50 countries.

Matt Crow, JATO’s senior product manager, said: ‘Our specialist research solutions are designed to enable automotive businesses to thrive.

‘Customer satisfaction and their success lie at the heart of what JATO strives for, so, any recognition of us being a global leader in automotive data, analysis, and intelligence from prestigious industry bodies like Car Dealer, is certainly a feather in our caps and drives our people to deliver more.’

As a forward-thinking and dynamic organisation, JATO is constantly improving its customer offering to make accessing data easier, more streamlined, and extremely cost-effective.

JATO as a Service (JaaS ), a next-generation platform that has been designed to deliver structured vehicle data via modular real-time APIs. Compared to its legacy Carspecs platform, this modern quick integration design permits JATO’s customers to access vehicle intelligence at scale and choose the exact data required.

Crow added: ‘This initiative clearly demonstrates that we are customer centric and are always innovating to provide customers with competitive intelligence on products, pricing, and market positioning, allowing them to make strategic and commercially driven decisions.’

When it comes to the future, JATO said its stance is clear. The road ahead looks extremely promising with new products, such as VINView Pro and Vehicle Viewer, becoming available to customers.

These solutions reaffirm the organisation’s forward-focused approach and commitment to constantly investing in technology and people expertise to enhance its competitive analysis offering.

