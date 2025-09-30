JLR confirms ‘controlled, phased restart of operations’ as firm looks to recover from hack

JLR has confirmed that some manufacturing operations will resume in the ‘coming days’ as the firm begins the long process of returning to normality.

The carmaker has mothballed all production since its global systems were hacked at the start of the month but bosses have now pledged to kick off a ‘controlled, phased restart of operations’.

It is expected that the firm’s engine and electric propulsion plant in Wolverhampton will to be among the first to return, with staff set to come back to work towards the end of this week.

And while the embattled firm says there is still ‘much more to do’, it insisted that work to ensure its recovery is ‘firmly under way’.

A Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) spokesperson said: ‘As the controlled, phased restart of our operations continues, we are taking further steps towards our recovery and the return to manufacture of our world-class vehicles.

‘Today we are informing colleagues, retailers and suppliers that some sections of our manufacturing operations will resume in the coming days.

‘We continue to work around the clock alongside cybersecurity specialists, the UK Government’s NCSC and law enforcement to ensure our restart is done in a safe and secure manner.

‘We would like to thank everyone connected with JLR for their continued patience, understanding and support.

‘We know there is much more to do but the foundational work of our recovery is firmly underway, and we will continue to provide updates as we progress.’

Car Dealer reported yesterday (Mon) that the government had agreed to underwrite a £1.5bn loan guarantee to JLR in order to protect jobs across the supply chain.

The loan, from a commercial bank, will help to bolster JLR’s cash reserves as it pays back companies in its supply chain, who have been majorly impacted by the shutdown.