JLR left unable to register cars on new plate day as global IT issue wreaks havoc

It’s traditionally one of the busiest days of the automotive calendar but a global IT issue left JLR dealers unable to register cars on new plate day.

Yesterday (Sept 1) saw the introduction of the new ’75’ registration, with dealers up and down the country benefitting from a spike in customer demand.

However, for JLR dealers, it was a day filled with headaches after the manufacturer was hit with a ‘cyber incident’.

Autocar reports that the cause of the issue is currently unknown, and it remains unclear whether the problems will continue into today.

However, what is clear that the technical woes played a major impact on what should have been one of dealers’ busiest days.

One retailer told Autocar that their branch failed to register a single new car all day, despite the showroom remaining open throughout.

In response, a spokesman for JLR said: ‘We are working at pace to resolve global IT issues impacting our business.

‘We will provide an update as appropriate in due course.’

JLR’s owners, Tata Motors, also appeared to confirm the the outage via a submission to the Indian stock exchange yesterday, when it made reference to an ‘IT security incidence’.

The firm provides JLR’s IT services through a subsidiary – Tata Consultancy Services Ltd – having signed a deal back in 2023.