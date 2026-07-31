Jul 31: GLA 406-mile range; Motor finance nuisance texts raid; Mortgage rates won’t move yet

New Mercedes GLA brings 406-mile range

Mercedes has renewed its GLA with a new model available with both electric and hybrid options.

Slotting underneath the recently introduced GLC in the brand’s line-up of electric cars, the new GLA is headlined by a new electric model which brings a range of up to 406 miles from a single charge.

From launch, three electric models – GLA 200 electric, GLA 250+ electric and GLA 350 4Matic electric – will be available.

Raids in motor finance nuisance texts investigation

Properties linked to five companies across the UK thought to be responsible for sending 170 million nuisance car finance mis-selling claims text messages have been raided by Britain’s data watchdog as part of a crackdown.

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) said it carried out search warrants on Wednesday across residential and business premises in Bolton in Greater Manchester, Burnley in Lancashire, Liverpool, London and Swansea, South Wales.

It follows more than 12mil complaints about motor finance nuisance text messages since September last year, with up to 100,000 being received by the ICO every day.

Mortgage rates not coming down ‘any time soon’

Homeowners have been warned not to expect mortgage rates to come down ‘any time soon’ despite the Bank of England’s latest no-change decision.

Mortgage rates have been rising in recent weeks ahead of the Bank’s vote as renewed inflation fears are stoked by fighting between the US and Iran after peace talks broke down.

More than 30 lenders have hiked rates in recent weeks, with the average new deal rising 0.16 percentage points over the last fortnight, from 5.43% to 5.59%, according to Moneyfacts.

The markets

The FTSE 100 posted a new record high on Thursday, but ended lower as investors weighed a barrage of earnings and interest rate holds on either side of the Atlantic.

The FTSE 100 Index closed down 11.14 points, 0.1%, at 10,897.27. The blue-chip index had earlier hit a new intra-day high of 10,979.60.

The FTSE 250 ended up 82.33 points, 0.3%, at 24,079.14, while the AIM All-Share closed up 3.05 points, 0.4%, at 764.90.

Firefighters tackle Suffolk wildfire for third day

Fire crews battling a large wildfire near Britain’s biggest nuclear power station have said the blaze is ‘stabilising’, as firefighting efforts enter their third day.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said late on Thursday night that they were in a ‘better position’ than they were a few hours earlier, although they warned that the blaze near Sizewell B was still a ‘dynamic incident’.

An update early on Friday morning said that ‘crews and officers remained at the incident overnight’ and that they ‘maintained a watching brief during darkness’.

Burnham says ‘we can’t ignore’ North Sea oil resources

Andy Burnham has left the door open for future North Sea drilling as he confirmed he told Donald Trump ‘we can’t ignore’ the resources there.

The two leaders held a phone call on Burnham’s first day in office, during which the US president said the new prime minister told him he would ‘open up North Sea oil’.

The PM was asked during a visit to Barrow in Cumbria on Thursday whether Trump was correct. He said: ‘I indicated in the phone call that we had a week last Monday that I would take a pragmatic approach when it comes to the North Sea, and that is my intention as we go forward from here.’

Car Dealer on Thursday

BMW has denied reports that it plans to introduce a special patented screw designed to prevent independent garages from repairing its vehicles, saying it has no such plans and that Block Exemption rules protect access to repairs.

Dealers are increasingly turning to smarter parts procurement and more efficient workshop operations to reduce preparation costs and protect profitability, according to Warranty Solutions Group.

Group 1 Automotive reported lower second-quarter revenues and profits amid consumer affordability pressures, although its UK business outperformed the wider group with growth in new car sales and aftersales.

The weather

Showery conditions will continue across northern parts of the UK, with the risk of some heavy downpours and isolated thunderstorms, while the south stays largely dry and sunny, according to the Met Office.

Temperatures will feel cooler in the north over the weekend, although southern areas should remain pleasantly warm with plenty of bright spells.

Looking ahead, most of the country is expected to stay dry, with any rain largely confined to northern regions as the south enjoys further sunshine and warmer conditions.