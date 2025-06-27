Jun 27: New trade plan unveiled; Shell confirms BP stance; New Mercedes concept

Trio of trade deals ‘restored identity’ of UK, PM says as trade plan unveiled

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has said the trio of recent UK trade deals has ‘restored our identity’ in a ‘volatile world’, as the Government laid out its new plan to better protect firms from rising threats to global trade.

Since Donald Trump’s tariff announcements in April, the UK has reached new agreements with the US, India and the EU.

Sir Keir said the deals showed ‘that even in this volatile world, Britain is proudly, unashamedly, defiantly even, open for business, and today’s trade strategy builds on that’.

Shell confirms it has ‘no intention’ of making an offer for BP

Shell has said it has no intention of making an offer to buy BP, quashing speculation that the two UK energy giants were in early talks over a possible takeover.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that talks between company representatives were active, with BP carefully considering the approach, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Shell told investors on Thursday that no such discussions had taken place.

Mercedes reveals new performance saloon concept with the AMG GT XX

Mercedes’ performance division AMG has revealed a new four-door performance saloon concept with the GT XX.

Under the bonnet, the car features Mercedes’ 4Matic all-wheel-drive system with three electric motors, producing a total of 1,341bhp that can power the car to a top speed of 223mph.

However, Mercedes has not revealed the size of the battery pack or further performance figures at this stage.

FTSE up as pound hits near four-year high

Miners and defence stocks helped support the FTSE 100 on Thursday, shaking off a stronger pound, which serves as a headwind for the international earner-heavy index.

The FTSE 100 index rose 16.85 points, 0.2%, at 8,735.60 while the FTSE 250 added 176.62 points, 0.8%, at 21,474.66.

In European equities on Thursday, the CAC 40 in Paris ended flat, while the DAX 40 in Frankfurt added 0.6%.

Thursday on Car Dealer

Cazoo’s collapse has led to £6m in administrators’ fees, according to new Teneo filings. The failed used car giant owes £259m to over 10,000 creditors. Recoveries include £5m from brand sales, but distributions remain uncertain. Administration extends to May 2026.

Ford plummeted to last place in the 2025 Car Dealer Power survey, scoring just 59.2%. Dealers criticised poor planning and low ROI. BMW topped the rankings, while BYD and MG saw major improvements, climbing into the top five and nine.

Despite low brand awareness, UK buyers are increasingly open to Chinese car brands, with 64% willing to consider one. Motors’ research highlights BYD’s strong recognition, but others like Leapmotor lag. Younger, tech-driven buyers are driving this shift.

Government announces concessions to welfare bill after talks

People who currently receive the personal independence payment (Pip) will continue to do so after the Government made concessions to Labour rebels on controversial welfare reforms.

A letter from Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall to MPs said adjustments to universal credit would also see incomes protected.

The announcement comes after crisis talks with backbenchers, with some 126 MPs within the party signing an amendment that would halt the legislation in its tracks.

Five taken to hospital after bus crashes into river in ‘scene like movie Speed’

A college bus which crashed off a road into a river ‘like a scene out of the movie Speed’ had suffered ‘brake failure and a jammed accelerator’, according to one of the first witnesses to reach the scene.

Police have praised the bravery of members of the public and emergency services who helped rescue some of the students and the driver who were trapped on board the Bluestar bus following the accident in Bishopstoke Road, Eastleigh, Hampshire.

Emergency services were alerted following the crash just before 10am on Thursday, with 20 people including the driver on board and five people being taken to hospital.

Amber heat health alert issued with temperatures set to reach 30C over weekend

A second amber heat health alert has been issued in as many weeks, with temperatures again set to pass 30C over the weekend.

The alert, which covers London, the East Midlands, South East, South West and East of England, starts at midday today and will last until 6pm on Tuesday.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) also issued a yellow alert for Yorkshire and Humber and the West Midlands for the same time period, with the agency warning of significant impacts across health and social care services.