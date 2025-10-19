Keyloop adds new tools to help car dealers stand out on AI search engines

Keyloop has announced a suite of new tools aimed at helping dealers stand out on search engines which are increasingly driven by AI.

The firm says that its Marketing Services team has began rolling out new Generative Engine Optimisation (GEO) capabilities.

The service allows dealers to appear more prominently for customers using AI-driven search and generative AI platforms, including Google’s new ‘AI Mode’, which launched last month.

Bosses say the new feature represents a ‘significant departure’ from Google’s traditional search offering, allowing for a more ‘conversational, intelligent, and personalised search experience for the consumer’.

The firm is now working with both OEMs and retailers to help them stay on top of the new technology and improve their digital footprints.

Tim Smith, chief strategy officer at Keyloop, said: ‘The arrival of AI Mode signals a transformative shift for Google Search, potentially reshaping how customers find and interact with brands online.

‘Retailers and OEMs need to ensure their marketing channels are delivering high-quality content and strategies to remain visible, accessible and relevant to customers.

‘The Marketing Services team will ensure dealers are best equipped to harness the new Google AI functionality to expand their online reach and deliver a more personalised online customer experience.’

Keyloop says it has created an enriched reporting suite, including detailed channel reporting that identifies which Google channels – such as Search, Display, YouTube, and Discover – are delivering the highest return on investment for dealers.

It also used cutting edge technology to ensure that dealer ads reach the most relevant audiences for improved engagement and response

Smith added: ‘These new reporting capabilities give dealerships greater transparency, control, and efficiency in their digital advertising efforts, helping them maximise the impact of their marketing spend.’