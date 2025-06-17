Mechanics at Hedin Mercedes dealerships to walk out on strike over pay dispute

Mechanics at Hedin Mercedes dealerships are to walk out on strike after refusing to accept ‘real terms pay cuts’.

Workers at the group’s sites in Brooklands, Bromley and Croydon have voted for industrial action throughout June and July in response to an increasingly bitter pay dispute.

Trade union Unite says that the workers received a 2% pay rise last year – below the average rate of RPI inflation for 2024, which was 3.6%.

That rate rose to 4.5% in April and workers say that Hedin has ‘refused to put forward a pay offer for 2025’.

As a result, mechanics, responsible for Mercedes repairs, MOTs and servicing across the capital, will strike on June 23, 25, 27 and 30; as well as July 2, 4, 7, 9 and 11.

Unite says that unless the dispute is resolved, further dates will be scheduled.

The union’s general secretary Sharon Graham said: ‘Hedin’s workers will not accept yet another real terms pay cut and neither will Unite.

‘They have Unite’s total support in taking strike action for as long as it takes for an acceptable offer to be put forward.’

Unite regional officer Lui D’Cunha added: ;Mercedes Benz won’t welcome its name being linked to a dispute over real-terms pay cuts for workers in one of the priciest cities on the planet amid a cost-of-living squeeze.

‘Their customers won’t be happy either, as they now face delays getting their vehicles serviced, repaired or MOTed.

‘Industrial action can still be avoided, but that depends on Hedin coming back with a fair pay offer.’

Car Dealer has contacted Hedin for comment.