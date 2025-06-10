More than half of car buyers will go electric and hybrid with next car purchase

More than half of car buyers say their next vehicle will be electric or hybrid, a new survey has found.

Motors quizzed just over 2,000 people in its latest Consumer Insight panel, and found that nearly a quarter (22%) expect to buy an EV – the highest rate recorded by the research which has been polling buyers since 2018, compared to just 6% who currently own one.

While 30% of buyers expect to choose a full hybrid or plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), up from 11% who currently own one.

Motors said these gains for electrified vehicles are at the expense of traditional combustion engine cars with expected petrol ownership dropping from 64% to 37% in the next buying cycle and diesel down from 20% to 10%.

The research also found most potential EV buyers are focused on buying new (57%) and nearly new (27%), rather than used (17%). While hybrid consideration is more balanced between new (37%), nearly new (33%) and used (30%).

Motors marketing director Lucy Tugby said: ‘Despite the widely reported slowdown in the sale of new EVs to retail customers, our research shows the likelihood of buyers considering one for their next purchase is the highest it has ever been.

‘However, consideration for EVs is clearly higher than the day-to-day reality. We believe the primary barrier remains pricing, particularly in the used segment, although they are becoming more affordable as the car parc grows.

‘The preference for new and nearly new is understandable in terms of gaining access to the latest technology and longer ranges.

‘We think it is important for dealers to be aware that consumers are openly thinking about the transition and consider these vehicles in their stock mix.’