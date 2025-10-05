NAMA launches licensed auctioneer scheme as ‘benchmark for professionalism’

The National Association of Motor Auctions (NAMA) has introduced a new Licensed Auctioneer Scheme, designed as a professional benchmark for auctioneers working in the vehicle remarketing sectors.

The scheme will provide formal recognition for around 150 auctioneers within NAMA member businesses, highlighting high standards of conduct, competence and integrity.

It also reinforces the specialist skills required in vehicle auctioneering, endorsing their professionalism and expertise.

Key features of the scheme include individual licensing based on an auctioneer’s experience, industry knowledge and professional conduct.

Participants must commit to continuous professional development (CPD) and comply with a formal code of practice.

Licensed auctioneers will also benefit from public recognition via NAMA’s official register and branding.

Liam Quegan, chairman of NAMA, said: ‘The launch of the Licensed Auctioneer Scheme is an important milestone for our association and our members.

‘It not only reinforces the credibility and professionalism of the auctioneers in our sector but also provides a clear benchmark of quality and trust for both buyers and sellers in the vehicle remarketing process.’

The initiative goes live in October, with NAMA working closely with its member businesses to begin licensing eligible auctioneers.