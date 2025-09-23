Nissan announces new leadership team as part of plan to return to profitability

Nissan has announced three top tier appointments as part of it’s Re:Nissan recovery plan.

The leadership roles for the Africa, Middle East, India, Europe and Oceania (AMIEO) region will see Massimiliano Messina take on the role of chairman.

The move will allow Guillaume Cartier focussing on his global responsibilities as chief performance officer and Victorino Esnaola promoted to senior vice president of finance and IT for the region.

These changes come as Nissan prepares to bring four new electric vehicles to Europe.

Messina is currently vice chairperson and senior vice president, chief finance, administration and strategy for Nissan AMIEO and has worked at Nissan since 2022.

He said: ‘I’m honoured to take on this responsibility at such a critical moment for Nissan. I’m proud to lead a team that is working tirelessly to both transform our company and deliver fantastic vehicles to our customers across the AMIEO region.’

Esnaola joined Nissan in 2015 as finance director for Nissan in Spain but is currently in a global role as finance divisional general manager.

CPO Cartier commented on the appointments: ‘Max’s leadership and operational expertise will be vital to Nissan in the highly diverse AMIEO region, as we accelerate transformation across the business.

‘I wish both Max [Messina] and Vito [Esnaola] every success in their new roles as we streamline decision-making and boost performance, ensuring the region’s alignment with the global Re:Nissan plan.’