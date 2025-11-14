Nov 14: UK economic growth slows; BBC apologises to Trump; Audi shows off F1 livery

UK economic growth slows ahead of Budget after JLR shutdown

UK economic growth slowed to 0.1% for the past three months in a blow to the chancellor ahead of the autumn Budget.

Official figures also show the economy declined by 0.1% in September after the cyber attack on Jaguar Land Rover hit activity in the manufacturing sector.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said UK gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 0.1% between July and September, following a 0.3% increase between April and June.

Burberry turns corner with first sales rise in two years

Burberry has cheered its first rise in store sales for two years as turnaround efforts also helped the luxury fashion label cut half-year losses.

The group said comparable same store sales lifted 2% in its second quarter and remained flat overall in the first half, compared with a 20% plunge a year earlier.

It reported pre-tax losses of £48m for the six months to September 27, against losses of £80m in the same period the previous year. On an underlying earnings basis, it swung to a £19m operating profit from losses of £41m a year ago.

Audi previews upcoming F1 car design ahead of 2026 season

Audi has unveiled the livery for its upcoming Formula 1 car ahead of the brand’s entry into the sport next year.

The Audi R26 Concept gives an early look at the livery that could be applied to the German firm’s race car when it is fully unveiled in January. The colour pattern includes titanium, black and a ‘newly introduced’ Audi red shade. The racer will also wear a red version of Audi’s ‘rings’ logo, too.

Gernot Döllner, Audi CEO, said: ‘We are not entering Formula 1 just to be there. We want to win. At the same time, we know that you don’t become a top team in Formula 1 overnight. It takes time, perseverance and tireless questioning of the status quo. By 2030, we want to fight for the World Championship title.’

The markets

The FTSE 100 on Thursday fell back from recent record highs weighed by soft economic data, mixed earnings and a batch of index heavyweights going ex-dividend.

The FTSE 100 index closed down 103.74 points, 1.1%, at 9,807.68. The FTSE 250 ended 139.81 points lower, 0.6%, at 21,995.51, and the AIM All-Share slid 7.70 points, 1.0%, at 755.46.

Sterling was quoted at 1.3197 US dollars at the time of the London equities close on Thursday, higher compared to 1.3134 dollars on Wednesday.

BBC awaits response from Donald Trump after apologising for Panorama speech edit

The BBC is awaiting a response from Donald Trump, after the corporation apologised for the editing of a speech by the US president which appeared on Panorama in 2024.

The corporation said the splicing of the speech was an ‘error of judgment’ but rejected his demands for compensation, after Trump’s lawyers threatened to sue the BBC for one billion dollars in damages unless a retraction and apology was published.

Chairman Samir Shah has sent a personal letter to the White House to apologise for the editing, and lawyers for the corporation have written to the president’s legal team, a BBC spokesperson said.

NHS doctors go on strike as leaders warn industrial action could mean staff cuts

The NHS may have to cut frontline staff plus appointments and operations for patients if doctors’ strikes continue, health leaders have warned.

As thousands of resident doctors go on strike across England from 7am on Friday in a dispute over pay, the NHS Confederation and NHS Providers, which represent health trusts, said continued action was piling pressure on already-stretched budgets.

The five-day action from Friday is the 13th walkout by doctors since March 2023, with the last strike in July estimated to have cost the health service £300m.

Thursday on Car Dealer

Car dealers followed through with their threats to cancel or downgrade their Auto Trader accounts on a day of protest.

Supercar dealer Tom Hartley Jnr has reported mammoth profits and turnover in a year which saw his business complete one of the biggest car sales in automotive history.

An MOT centre which entered administration earlier this year managed to rack up debts totalling almost half-a-million pounds, new documents have revealed.

EV owners are to be hit with further costs after it was announced that they will no longer be exempt from London’s Congestion Charge.

Motor industry charity Ben has today launched its ‘Christmas Families’ project as it looks to offer a lifeline to automotive families who might be struggling this festive period.

Weather

Wet and windy weather will affect southern areas with heavy rain, while the north stays mostly dry and bright with sunshine, reports BBC Weather. Scotland sees scattered, wintry showers.

Tonight, rain lingers in England and Wales but becomes lighter. Northern Ireland and northern Scotland see patchy rain, while the far south clears.