Nov 20: Consumer confidence tumbles; UK Covid-19 Inquiry findings; Lotus charging record

Consumer confidence tumbles amid ‘tumultuous’ build-up to Budget

Consumer confidence has tumbled following a ‘tumultuous’ month of Budget speculation, figures show.

Consumer expectations for the state of the economy over the next three months have fallen significantly to minus 44, down from minus 35 in October, according to data from the British Retail Consortium (BRC) and Opinium.

With Christmas approaching, public expectations of spending – both on goods other than food and across wider spending – fell. But households said they expected their spending on groceries to rise to its highest level since the survey began in 2024 as they prepare for Christmas during a period of high food price inflation.

Reeves set to back £1.7bn Docklands Light Railway extension in Budget

Rachel Reeves is preparing to announce funding for an extension of the Docklands Light Railway (DLR) in a bid to secure thousands of new homes.

A Treasury source said the chancellor is expected to back the extension of the DLR to Thamesmead, in south-east London, as part of next week’s Budget.

The area has long been without public transport, which has been blamed for preventing the redevelopment of a riverside site that could include thousands of new homes. Extending the line is expected to cost around £1.7bn.

Lotus Emeya sets new record for EV charging times

The Lotus Emeya has just broken its own record for EV charging times, achieving a 10 to 80 per cent top-up in 13:35 minutes.

The original record was set in 2024 by an Emeya that managed to be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in 14 minutes.

The test was completed at one of Lotus’ new ultra-rapid 450kW DC units at a dealership located in Kuwait, the Middle East. The Emeya managed to reach charging speeds of up to 443kW, while its 800-volt architecture is designed to deliver smoother charging and help increase the vehicle’s battery efficiency.

The markets

The FTSE 100 extended recent falls on Wednesday as investors weighed cooling inflation in the UK and looked ahead to earnings from Nvidia after the US market close.

The FTSE 100 index closed down 44.89 points, 0.5%, at 9,507.41. The FTSE 250 ended 12.57 points lower, 0.1%, at 21,412.24, while the AIM All-Share rose 6.21 points, 0.9%, to 740.68.

Sterling was quoted at 1.3076 dollars at the time of the London equities close on Wednesday, lower compared to 1.3141 dollars on Tuesday.

UK Covid-19 Inquiry to publish findings into decisions made by Boris Johnson

The UK Covid-19 Inquiry will publish its findings on Thursday into decisions made by former prime minister Boris Johnson and his senior advisers.

Key players, including Johnson and former health secretary Matt Hancock, gave evidence to the inquiry into what they were thinking in 2020, including before the first lockdown was announced in March.

During a series of hearings, they were questioned over government measures introduced during the pandemic, such as Covid testing, social distancing and the Eat Out to Help Out scheme designed to support businesses.

Trump signs bill to release Jeffrey Epstein case files

President Donald Trump signed legislation on Wednesday that compels his administration to release files on convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, bowing to political pressure from his own party after initially resisting those efforts.

Trump could have chosen to release many of the files on his own months ago.

The bill requires the Justice Department to release all files and communications related to Epstein, as well as any information about the investigation into his death in a federal prison in 2019, within 30 days. It allows for redactions about Epstein’s victims for ongoing federal investigations, but the department cannot withhold information due to “embarrassment, reputational harm, or political sensitivity”.

Wednesday on Car Dealer

Group 1 Automotive is to close two BMW and Mini sites before the end of the year as part of an ongoing ‘review of strategic options’.

He is one of the leading voices in the recent revolt against Auto Trader and car dealer Tim Atkinson has now set his sights on forming a new organisation to represent the motor trade.

Ford has become the second car manufacturer to sign up with Amazon Auto as the marketplace giant continues to dip its toe into the world of vehicle sales.

Weather

Cold and windy today with sleet and snow showers in northern Scotland, Northern Ireland, North Sea coasts, and western coastal areas of Wales and southwest England, reports BBC Weather.

Elsewhere stays dry with sunny spells. Tonight remains mostly dry and clear, though the same regions see further sleet and snow showers. Very cold.