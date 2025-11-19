Ford starts selling used cars on Amazon in major shake-up to online sales model

Ford has become the second car manufacturer to sign up with Amazon Auto as the marketplace giant continues to dip its toe into the world of vehicle sales.

Car Dealer reported back in 2023 that Hyundai was to begin selling cars via Amazon in a move which some believed could represent a major shift in the way cars are sold online.

The marketplace also began listing used rental cars earlier this year, after agreeing a landmark partnership with Hertz.

Now, Ford has also signed up to the platform and will list used stock on Amazon from a handful of specially-picked sites across America.

The Blue Oval says that starting this week, buyers are now able to shop the used inventory of participating franchise dealers directly though Amazon.

The scheme is initially available in Los Angeles, Seattle, and Dallas, with cars limited to certified pre-owned vehicles that have passed rigorous inspections. Cars must also be sold with specific warranties in order to qualify.

If successful, the project is likely to be rolled out further, with Ford saying that around 180 US dealers have expressed their interest in taking part.

While there is currently no suggestion that the model will be brought to the UK, the approach will still certainly be one to watch from this side of the Atlantic.

Confirming the latest news, Fan Jin, global leader of Amazon Autos, said: ‘By working with exceptional Ford dealers who share our commitment to customer service, we’re creating a car buying experience that combines trusted vehicle certification with the convenience Amazon is known for.’