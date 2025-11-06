Nov 6: Interest rates to be held; M&S sees profits plummet; Vauxhall updates Astra

UK interest rates set to stay at 4%, but policymakers ‘deeply divided’

UK interest rates are widely expected to be kept at 4% but policymakers are ‘deeply divided’ about the threat of inflation, economists say.

The Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will make its next decision on interest rates later today (Thursday).

Many economists expect borrowing costs to be kept on hold following signs that inflation is continuing to cool, and as the Bank awaits measures announced in November’s autumn Budget.

M&S profits plunge after costly cyber attack

Marks and Spencer’s profits have more than halved after it took a hit from a major cyber attack earlier this year that saw online home and fashion sales plunge more than 40% when it was forced to halt website orders.

The retail giant reported its underlying pre-tax profits tumbled 55.4% to £184.1m in the six months to September 27.

On a reported basis, profits were almost wiped out, plunging to £3.4m from £391.9m a year ago.

Updated Vauxhall Astra plug-in hybrid range goes on sale priced at £36,145

The updated Vauxhall Astra plug-in hybrid range has gone on sale with prices starting at £36,145.

The Astra is one of Vauxhall’s most popular models and shares the same Stellantis ‘EMP2’ platform as the Peugeot 308, and is offered in five-door hatchback and five-door ‘Sports Tourer’ estate body styles.

For 2025, Vauxhall has given the Astra’s plug-in hybrid setup a refresh. It still uses the same 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine and electric motor as before, but the previous 12.4kWh battery has been replaced with a larger 17.2kWh unit, which can now take the car a claimed 52 miles on electric power, compared to 35 miles on the previous model.

Markets

The FTSE 100 regained its poise on Wednesday, closing sharply higher, as US markets stabilised following positive jobs data.

The British stock index closed up 62.12 points, or 0.6%, at 9,777.08.

In European equities on Wednesday, the CAC 40 in Paris closed up 0.1%, while the DAX 40 in Frankfurt ended 0.4% higher.

Police manhunt after another foreign prisoner mistakenly released from jail

Police have launched a manhunt after another foreign prisoner was mistakenly released from jail.

The 24-year-old Algerian man was accidentally freed from HMP Wandsworth in south-west London on October 29, but the mistake was only reported to the Metropolitan Police on Tuesday, the force said.

It comes after migrant Hadush Kebatu was wrongly released from HMP Chelmsford on October 24.

MP calls for companies to pay tax for AI bots used to replace workers

The Government should introduce a tax on large companies which use artificial intelligence to replace workers, an MP has said, over fears about the impact on employment and tax revenues.

Neil Duncan-Jordan (Poole) said the proposed measure would help replace income tax and national insurance sums that would be lost from the Treasury under the increased use of AI in the workplace.

The Independent MP added it would also potentially disincentivise the large-scale replacement of people with machines.

Weather outlook

The UK will be mostly cloudy and cool across the board today.

The south of England can expect highs near 16 C with the chance of a few showers in the afternoon, while the Midlands will see constant cloud cover and milder conditions around 14-15 °C.

Up in the north, it’ll be cooler, around 12-13 °C, with persistent grey skies and occasional rain.