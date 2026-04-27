Out now: Issue 218 – Car Dealer Live 2026 full event coverage, plus Renault Twingo driven

The latest issue of Car Dealer Magazine is live and ready to download, completely free of charge!

Issue 218 features full coverage from our first major event of the year – Car Dealer Live.

This event once again brought together some of the biggest names in the UK motor trade for a packed day of debate, insight and networking at the British Motor Museum at Gaydon. Sponsored by Autotrader, Car Dealer Live 2026 featured manufacturer bosses, franchised and independent dealers, and fast-growing challenger brands discussing the key issues shaping the industry.

In the magazine, you can read exactly what happened during the day, plus download exclusive white paper research that was presented at the conference. You can also rewatch Car Dealer Live 2026 – follow this link to purchase your streaming ticket where you can watch back the event at your leisure.

Elsewhere in the magazine we drive the brand new Renault Twingo, and we have all the latest motor trade and car news.

Sound like something for you? Then why not take a look for yourself? Here is a taste of what you can expect…

Car Dealer Live 2026

Our major motor trade conference featured series of keynote interviews, expert panels and research sessions tackled topics including EV adoption, used car supply, AI, and the growing impact of new market entrants. Catch up on all the headlines and discussion points in the magazine.

The latest news from the motor trade and car industry

Our team of writers have dived into the big headlines of the month – from Car Giant closing down to a Chinese car leading March’s registration figures.

James’s views on the news

Car Dealer editor-in-chief James Baggott publishes a weekly briefing for time-poor industry executives in which he gives his thoughts on the hottest stories. This month, he dives deeper in the Peter Waddell legal case.

To get the newsletter, you simply need to be a subscriber on Substack – click on this link to find out how. Meanwhile, we present some of his latest opinions in the new edition of the magazine.

Forecourt: Renault Twingo

Jack Evans takes a spin in what’s easily the most exciting new EV of 2026.

Also inside…

We have the latest news in the world of finance, highlights from our Car Dealer Live videos and podcasts, and updates on our fleet of long-termers.

This is just a taste of what’s in issue 218 of Car Dealer – which you can read and download for free via Issuu.

How to read and download the magazine

The easiest way to access it all is by clicking on the digital magazine below.

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