Pentagon Motor Group welcomes new boss as car dealer signs up with Jaecoo and Omoda

Pentagon Motor Group has become the latest UK car dealer to sign up with Omoda and Jaecoo amid a change at the top of the retailer.

The firm, which forms part of Motus Group (UK), has announced it will represent the Chinese brands at a new four-car showroom, alongside its existing Kia and Vauxhall facilities in Sheffield.

Service and parts support for the new brands will be delivered through the existing team from the current aftersales support facilities on site.

The expansion comes hot on the heels of the group appointing Tom Carney as its new managing director, after long-serving boss David Peel decided to retire.

The incoming leader has now paid tribute to his predecessor and says he is excited to be taking over a ‘buoyant and progressive’ group, with Omoda and Jaecoo at its core.

Carney said: ‘Having joined the business in just the last few weeks, you can imagine how truly delighted I am with the arrival of Omoda and Jaecoo.

‘They offer a very competitive and attractive range of petrol, hybrid and full EV models and I have no doubt will offer a welcome addition to the Sheffield market.

‘I am taking over a very buoyant and progressive group with strong retail and fleet operations, and must thank David Peel and his team for the hard work that has gone in during his time in charge.

‘We are already working on further developments in the business and are confident of our ability to succeed in even the current challenging times.’

The new partnership comes as Omoda and Jaecoo continue to grow their retail presence in the UK at a rapid rate.

Reacting to the latest franchise deal, Sahar Youzbashy, head of retailer marketing for Omoda and Jaecoo, said: ‘We are delighted to see Omoda and Jaecoo join the Pentagon Motor Group portfolio in Sheffield.

‘This new showroom represents an important step in bringing our fresh, design-led and tech-focused vehicles closer to UK customers.

‘Together with Pentagon, we look forward to delivering a distinctive retail experience that truly reflects the spirit of our brands.’