£10m TrustFord showroom in Aberdeen set to open in March as building work is completed

Building work on a £10m showroom and service area for TrustFord in Aberdeen has been completed.

The cutting-edge development, which spans 27,976 sq ft at the former Tyseal base on the West Tullos Industrial Estate, is now being fitted out for a March opening.

Offering new and used vehicle sales, fleet sales and servicing, it’s on a 5.2-acre site and will boast an inventory of some 300 new and used cars plus commercial Ford vehicles.

There are 270 customer and display parking spaces as well as a two-acre car storage compound at the development, which has an ‘A’ rating energy performance certificate for environmental sustainability.

As reported by Car Dealer, the site was bought by property developers Knight Property Group in February 2022, with plans for the dealership submitted to the local authority later that year.

Staff have been working at a temporary location while construction has taken place.

A 20-year pre-let agreement has been signed and more than 50 jobs are expected to be created.

Stuart Mustoe, TrustFord chief executive, said: ‘We are all hugely excited about our new site in Aberdeen and look forward to opening our doors in early March.

‘Our investment in this outstanding build reflects our commitment to sustainable properties along with our commitment to offer an outstanding customer experience.

‘Our existing Aberdeen team has been expanded in recent weeks to meet the anticipated demand and we all look forward to offering our customers an outstanding experience – the team will be delighted to welcome them.’

Howard Crawshaw, managing director of Knight Property Group, said: ‘The establishment of TrustFord’s dealership in Aberdeen marks a transformative development for West Tullos.

‘The completion of this high-quality, sustainable development underlines our commitment to providing TrustFord with an exceptional facility.

‘Securing a 20-year pre-let arrangement highlights TrustFord’s commitment to Aberdeen. This new facility is a visually striking addition to the area, reflecting the excellence associated with TrustFord’s brand.’