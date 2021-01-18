Nissan is the UK’s biggest-selling brand to offer both electric cars and commercial vehicles, the biggest supplier of e-LCV, and the second most popular EV brand overall, according to official figures released this month.

Nissan sold a combined total of 10,674 electric vehicles in the UK during the last 12 months and the e-NV200, which is available as both a van and a seven-seat people-carrier, secured a 66 per cent share of the e-LCV market over the last 12 months. Nissan sold 2,448 e-NV200 in 2020 – more than twice the sales of its nearest rival.

To maintain this EV lead, says Nissan, the Japanese brand has launched its new year offers for January 2021.

The Nissan Leaf 40kWh N-Connecta is currently available to retail customers on a zero per cent finance PCP, with a 15 per cent deposit and monthly payments of £249 per month.

Meanwhile, the Nissan e-NV200 is similarly cost effective, with prices starting from £20,005 ex VAT for the commercial vehicle model, and £29,755 as a seven-seat people carrier.

Nic Verneuil, sales director at Nissan GB, said: ‘These results offer evidence of an increasing number of UK customers choosing Nissan and its market-leading electric range as their zero emission vehicle and mobility brand of choice.

‘Both Leaf and e-NV200 offer class-leading capability and value both from an acquisition and whole life cost standpoint. With significant gains in running and maintenance costs, no road tax to pay and free entry to the increasing number of low emission zones across the UK, the Nissan electric range offers everyday value to savvy motorists looking to upgrade to an electric future – a future we call Nissan NEXT.’