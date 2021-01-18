Nissan’s new Qashqai is to have a hybrid powertrain with an electric motor that has a similar output to its EVs.

Unlike the electric vehicles, though, the battery will be topped up via a 1.5-litre ‘range-extender’ petrol engine that won’t power the wheels directly.

Nissan says it’s characteristic of an EV but removes the need for charging.

It means the engine will always run at its optimum range, improving fuel efficiency and cutting emissions.

The e-Power system is already used in the Nissan Note and Serena in Japan, but for Europe it’ll be upgraded to pump out 187bhp. Nissan says 70 per cent of Note and half of Serena sales have this powertrain.

Because performance is solely electric motor-based, it is claimed to accelerate more quickly than a typical hybrid equivalent while using lower engine revs, as well as being quieter.

The Qashqai will also have a mild hybrid option using a 1.3-litre petrol engine and small electric motor to help improve efficiency.

Matthew Wright, vice-president of powertrain design and development at Nissan Europe, said: ‘Since 2007, when it invented the segment, the new Qashqai has always set the standard in the crossover segment.

‘With the third-generation Qashqai, new and existing customers are going to love the innovative powertrain options available to them.

‘Our offer is simple and innovative, with both powertrain options being efficient, but still fun to drive.’

Nissan says e-Power versions of the Qashqai will go on sale in 2022.