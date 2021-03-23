Volvo has announced the winners of its 2020 retailer awards with Ray Chapman Motors taking home the top gong.

Ray Chapman Motors based in Malton, North Yorkshire, was awarded Retailer of the Year for ‘consistently exceeding the market opportunity and surpassing all targets’, a statement said.

The dealer, which has been in business for 52 years, recorded strong sales and high levels of repeat business in the last 12 months.

Employees were also praised for delivering the highest standards for the Volvo brand in Yorkshire, and for having some of the highest customer and employee retention rates in the area.

During 2020, the dealer also welcome Ray Chapman’s grandson Nathan to the business to ensure the family legacy continues.

Regional award winners included Clelands of the Borders (operated by two-time British Touring Car Champion John Cleland) which scooped Best Volvo Retailer in Scotland, while Waylands Automotive-run Fawcett’s Garage in Newbury was named best retailer in London and the south east.

Duncan Chapman, retailer principal at Ray Chapman Motors, said: ‘We are delighted to accept Volvo’s Retailer of the Year award for 2020.

‘Our team is a fantastic group of highly ambitious and hard-working individuals, who rose to the challenges 2020 presented to us. This is a tremendous accolade, and we’re proud to be representing Yorkshire in the UK league table.’

Kristian Elvefors, Volvo Car UK managing director, added: ‘Ray Chapman Motors Malton consistently delivers impressive performance, whether it’s customer satisfaction, performance against target or profitability.

‘We are only as good as the team around us, and Duncan has built a team that both Volvo and Ray Chapman Motors can be proud of. The award of Retailer of the Year is very much deserved by the team at Malton.’

The full list of winners:

Best Volvo retailer in the UK: Ray Chapman Motors Malton

Best Volvo retailer in Scotland: Clelands of the Borders

Best Volvo retailer in North East England: Riverside Volvo Doncaster

Best Volvo retailer in the Midlands: Listers Worcester

Best Volvo retailer in the East Midlands: TMS Volvo Coventry

Best Volvo retailer in London and the South East: Fawcett’s Garage Newbury

Best Volvo retailer in South West England: Truro Motor Company

Best Volvo retailer in Southern England: Cambridge Garage Havant