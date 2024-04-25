22 days and counting… Don’t miss the Car Dealer Power 2024 voting deadline!

The clock is ticking relentlessly towards the deadline for entries to Car Dealer Power 2024!

There are now just 22 days to go before our grand survey of suppliers and manufacturers finishes.

It’s your golden opportunity to honour the suppliers who have done you proud over the past year, as well as the car manufacturers you think are the best to represent – but you’ve only got until Friday, May 17 to do so!

These awards are unique because they’re voted for by those who matter the most – the dealers.

We launched this year’s Car Dealer Power in February and – as always – dealers have been falling over themselves to take part, with hundreds of responses so far.

It only takes a few minutes to fill out the survey form, so don’t miss out. Last year, we received well over 1,000 entries, making Car Dealer Power a major event in the motor trade.

Winners and highly commended firms were named in 19 supplier categories, with the best car manufacturers to represent and the Car of the Year also being revealed.

From the best protection firms to finance providers, all supplier sectors are covered, allowing dealers to air their views on the best – and the worst.

This year sees the same number of supplier categories – check out the details below.

Car Dealer editor-in-chief James Baggott said: ‘We always look forward to finding out what car dealers think of their suppliers and the manufacturers – it’s a true barometer of the industry and some real surprises often emerge!’

Any car dealer can vote in the Car Dealer Power awards, while independents can skip straight to naming the best suppliers to do business with.

In 2023, the MG4 was named the Car Dealer Power Car of the Year – as voted for by dealers no matter what brand they represented – with the ID. Buzz and BMW i7 being highly commended.

Meanwhile, in the manufacturers section, Toyota made a stunning rise to the top of the table, knocking Kia off the perch after three consecutive wins.

Kia finished second and BMW third, while Honda was the biggest riser, leaping by 15 places from 21st in 2022 to sixth last year.

Jaguar was named the worst manufacturer to represent for the second year running.

After the survey closes, the winners and highly commendeds for 2024 will be decided, with the results revealed via a special video on our website on Wednesday, June 26, so don’t delay – vote today!

The Car Dealer Power 2024 categories

Suppliers

Cleaning Product

Recruitment Agency

Stock Acquisition – for providers that help dealers source stock via trade-to-trade or consumer-to-trade channels online

Auction House – firms that have either a physical or online presence, or both

Used Car Valuations

Consumer Lead Generation

Dealer Management System

Website Provider for Independent Dealers

Website Provider for Franchised Dealers

Provenance Checks

Warranties

Paint Protection

Online Advertiser for New Cars

Online Advertiser for Used Cars

Finance (Sub-Prime)

Finance (Prime)

Personalised Video

Extra Mile Award

Product Innovation

Manufacturers

Manufacturer of the Year

Car of the Year

You can watch the video of last year’s awards below: