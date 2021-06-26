Skoda lays out plans to become a top-selling car brand in Europe

Skoda has laid out ambitious plans to become one of the top five best-selling car brands in Europe.

The Czech brand has made the bold statement as part of its ‘Next Level’ strategy for 2030, along with plans to increase its sales across Europe, while also aiming to boost its sales share from 50 to 70 per cent.

Skoda isn’t just targeting Europe, however, as company bosses have said they see ‘incredible potential’ in many emerging markets such as India, Russia and North Africa, but has committed to safeguarding jobs in its native Czech Republic.

The firm says that it has the potential to hit sales of 1.5 million per year before the end of the decade, too.

Skoda has also pledged to introduce at least three more fully-electric cars by 2030 which it predicts will be ‘positioned below the Enyaq iV, both in terms of price and size’.

In addition, it also expects EVs to make up between 50 and 70 per cent of its sales by 2030, though it says that this depends on how the market develops over time.

Skoda Auto CEO Thomas Schafer said: ‘With this new strategy we are providing specific answers on how we will successfully steer Skoda through the transformation process and ensure that the company will be in an even stronger position in 2030 than it is today.

‘The brand has incredible potential. We will be leveraging this in the coming years and setting ourselves ambitious goals.’