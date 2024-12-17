Log in

BMW Group names David Beattie as new Mini boss for UK and Ireland

  • David Beattie succeeds Federico Izzo as Mini UK boss
  • Rob East takes over Beattie’s old role of used car sales director
  • BMW Group UK CEO thanks outgoing Izzo as he heads to European role

Time 8:19 am, December 17, 2024

BMW Group UK has named its new director for the Mini brand in the UK and Ireland – David Beattie.

He will take up the role on January 1, 2025, and succeeds Federico Izzo, who has taken a new role as head of Mini Region Europe.

Beattie leaves the role of used car sales director – a position he has held since 2023. Beattie first joined BMW Group UK in 2005 and has held other roles including being responsible for MINI Sales from 2018.

In a press release, BMW Group UK said Beattie brings ‘a well-established relationship to the Group’s retailer network to his new responsibility’.

Succeeding Beattie will be Rob East, general manager for national sales since March 2022.

East, who joined the BMW Group in 2018, initially headed corporate sales for the BMW and Mini brands.

Commenting on the management changes, David George, CEO of BMW Group UK said: ‘With David and Rob, I’m delighted to welcome two highly experienced colleagues to their new roles within our Management Committee and know that Mini and the Used Cars Sales division will be in the best hands.

‘I’d like to thank Federico for the fantastic job launching the new Mini family in what is by far the biggest Mini market globally, for which I thank him and wish him the best of luck in his new role.’

Pictured top: David Beattie, left, and Rob East

James Batchelor's avatar

James – or Batch as he’s known – started at Car Dealer in 2010, first as the work experience boy, eventually becoming editor in 2013. He worked for Auto Express as editor-at-large from 2014 and was the face of Carbuyer’s YouTube reviews. In 2020, he went freelance and now writes for a number of national titles and contributes regularly to Car Dealer. In October 2021 he became Car Dealer's associate editor.



