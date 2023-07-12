A fairer, more transparent financial future – are you prepared for the new consumer duty regulations?

With the upcoming changes to the consumer duty regulation now only weeks away, dealers are facing major challenges to be ready.

That is the verdict of Codeweavers, has forecasted dealers having difficulties assessing their processes against the principles effectively, highlighting areas for improvement, and ensuring their business can implement any changes.

Coming into force on the 31 July 2023, the guidelines focus on four main outcomes: products and services, price and value, consumer understanding, and consumer support.

The aim is to to help promote transparency, fairness and clarity for consumers interacting with a business and the new regulations will set higher, clearer standards that require firms to ‘put their consumers’ needs first’, advancing on the previous guidelines of ‘treating consumers fairly’.

But what does this mean for retailers? Codeweavers, along with partners The Compliance Guys have the answers…