A man of many parts – Robins & Day worker Paul is honoured for 55 years’ service

A warehouse worker at Robins & Day Parts North-West has been honoured after notching up 55 years’ service.

Paul Neale joined the group straight from school at 16 and has carried out various roles in the parts department.

He’s worked in many locations and with many brands, latterly with Peugeot at the Manchester site, which parent company Stellantis says has seen growth of 350 per cent over the past six years.

To celebrate his long service, he was visited by Robins & Day chief executive James Weston, Robins & Day chief finance officer Bryn Thomas and Stellantis UK’s parts and service director Mark Pickles, who all thanked him for his dedication and tireless efforts.

Neale, pictured third from right, said: ‘I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time with the company so far. I feel rewarded and enjoy working as part of a team.

‘So much has changed over the years, but technology is one of the most significant in terms of working processes and tech we use now.

‘With the move towards electrification and increasing number of brands we support, it makes the future exciting.’

Weston commented: ‘Congratulations Paul – what a truly fantastic achievement!

‘At Robins & Day, we take pride in our company values and providing excellent customer experience. Paul has shown pride and commitment delivering service for 55 years.

‘He has witnessed huge changes in the industry, including digital advancements, electrification and – more recently – our shift to Stellantis &You UK.

‘I’d like to express my thanks to Paul – it’s great to experience this with him today.’

Over the years, Neale has experienced various changes, such as the shift from weekly to monthly pay in 1994 – as well as receiving memos and training guides on ‘What is the internet?’ in the early 2000s!

Pictured at top from left are parts operations manager – north-west Joel Davies, group parts operations manager Ian Botham, Mark Pickles, Bryn Thomas, Paul Neale, James Weston and parts manager Mark Baddeley