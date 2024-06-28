Adam Wood appointed new boss of Renault UK following departure from Stellantis

Adam Wood will take over as the boss of Renault in the UK later in the year after his departure from Stellantis was announced.

Car Dealer reported yesterday that Wood was leaving his post as managing director of Peugeot UK, being replaced by Stellantis stalwart Eurig Druce.

At the time, the reason for his departure wasn’t made public but Renault has now announced that he will be joining it from October 1.

Wood will take up the post of managing director, Renault brand UK and country head Renault Group UK, following the departure of current incumbent Guillaume Sicard.

The appointment marks a homecoming for Wood, who previously enjoyed a 14-year stint at Renault working in roles covering marketing communications, product marketing and brand management.

During that period, he held senior positions as Dacia brand director, marketing director, head of marketing communications and corporate planning manager.

After joining Stellantis in 2021, he worked as the marketing director of Vauxhall and then became managing director of Peugeot UK.

He will now be tasked with overseeing an expansion of Renault’s UK line-up in the coming years.

A spokesman for the French brand said: ‘Wood is joining Renault UK at a pivotal time.

‘Renault is one of the fastest-growing brands in the UK over the past two years by registration volumes, and is seeking to drive home the early successes of the Renaulution with further growth as it renews and expands its model line-up across passenger cars and LCVs.’

Sicard is replacing Ivan Segal as vice-president of the Renault brand for the market area France, who is leaving after two and a half years leading UK operations.