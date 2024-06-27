Eurig Druce is appointed Peugeot UK’s new MD as Adam Wood leaves Stellantis

Eurig Druce has been made Peugeot’s new managing director of its operations in the UK, it was announced today.

The Stellantis stalwart has been with the group for 23 years, joining the French brand on its graduate trainee programme and rising through the ranks, working with Citroen as well along the way.

Druce will remain as vice-president of Stellantis Sales UK, responsible for business-to-business sales.

He said: ‘Peugeot continues to go from strength to strength, and I am delighted to return to where I started my journey in the industry.

‘With the largest range of electric vehicles in the UK market, I look forward to realising the true potential of the brand with our dealer network.’

He replaces Adam Wood, who is leaving Stellantis after 18 months in the post of MD at Peugeot UK.

Druce, pictured at top, will report to Stellantis UK managing director Maria Grazia Davino, who said: ‘I am delighted to welcome Eurig to the Peugeot UK team.

‘His depth of experience will prove invaluable and help ensure the continued progress of the brand in the UK market, with its dealer network and partners.

‘I look forward to continue working with him over what will be an exciting period, as we launch new product and electrified technologies to the market.

‘I thank Adam for his work and wish him success for the future.’

Wood was with the Renault Group for nearly 14 years before joining Vauxhall Motors in August 2021 as its marketing director then moving to head Peugeot UK in January 2023.

In a post on LinkedIn earlier today, he said: ‘The time has come to say farewell to Stellantis UK.

‘It’s been an honour and a privilege to lead Peugeot UK. Peugeot is growing its market share, has become UK leader in electric LCVs in 2024 and, as the launch of New E-3008 gathers momentum, the future looks bright.’

He added: ‘Thank you to all the talented and hard-working people who’ve supported me during my time at Peugeot and Vauxhall Motors Ltd, both within Stellantis and across our UK retailer network. You bring our great brands to life.

‘A special mention to [former group MD] Paul Willcox, Maria Grazia Davino and [head of Peugeot Europe] Antonella Bruno for your support and guidance over these past few years.

‘I wish you all continued success, health and happiness for the future.

‘For me, a new adventure awaits, to be announced shortly.’