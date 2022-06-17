ADVERTORIAL FRIDAY New location, new office and new website for Motor Socials

These are exciting times for Motor Socials, the specialist automotive social media agency, as they launch their brand-new website along with opening a new office in central London.

Following two years of growth, and the onboarding of a variety of OEM, franchise dealers and specialist/premium independents the business moves from its original Peterborough office to London. To coincide with this move the business has revamped its offering, in-line with the needs of their clients and market, by launching some new services through their all-new website.

Heidi May-Khalil, co-founder and account director, said: ‘These are amazing times for our business as we go from strength to strength. As the buying journey of the typical consumer has significantly evolved, so must the dealers and brands trying to reach and engage them.

‘The move towards video, effective community management, speedy (and personal) responses to customers’ requirements and the fact that your potential customers are almost certainly going to use social media as part of their buying journey, means we are well placed to support our clients.

‘Our dedicated, and highly skilled, team become an extension of our client’s business and ensure that their social channels are taken care of. Educate, inspire and entertain are the core fundamentals we work towards when managing our clients’ channels. Ultimately, getting results is what it is all about and ours speak for themselves.’

Chiara Rancati, senior account manager, added: ‘We are just so proud and excited with this move! We are perfectly placed to serve our existing, and future, clients with our services whether that be full account management, product launches or helping them work with the right influencer.

‘I speak on behalf of the whole team when I say we all absolutely love what we do and can’t wait to enjoy this next chapter!’

One of the key benefits of dealers using Motors Socials is the on-site content days where the team capture all the content for the client in-line with the agreed strategy.

Motor Socials also help their clients to launch new vehicles, buy stock, handle customer queries and recruit staff all through their approach to managing their accounts.

One client, a director of a multi-franchise dealer group, had this to say: ‘Great team to work with, good fun and know their stuff. More/as importantly, we have increased our web traffic by 22 per cent, our conversions from socials has trebled and we are reaching nearly a million people in our AOPR each month. This has translated into real results for our business.’

With the ever-evolving digital landscape, having a professional and strategic approach to Social Media is a core part of how a dealer or brand attract, communicate, serve and convert users into customers.

Heidi adds: ‘Being there when the customer is ready is what it is all about, nurture the relationship from social media so that, at the customers pace, they convert into an active outcome such as test drive booking, finance application, service booking or simply they want to buy but first, you must engage and inspire.’

For more info, head to their new website www.motorsocials.co.uk or [email protected]