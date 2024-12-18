Affordable Prestige Cars – Days to Turn Award Winner 2024

The Days To Turn award at the Used Car Awards is the one award where it all comes down to your performance every single day of the year, and how fast your team can really shift stock.

This year, the winner in this award category was Affordable Cars based in Glastonbury, Somerset, demonstrating that they know what makes customers happy and the best stock to buy for them.

For this award, Car Dealer collaborates with Auto Trader to find the dealers who are selling their stock the fastest.

The marketplace’s data team looked at nearly 14,000 dealers to help identify the best.

Those who are nominated by Auto Trader are then subjected to our own rigorous checks and mystery shopping.

This year Affordable Prestige Cars showed it offers its customers sterling service, shifts its stock speedily and still managed to impress our mystery shoppers.

James Baggott, Car Dealer editor-in-chief, said: ‘This is an award where there’s no hiding because Auto Trader’s team really gets down into the data to see who is turning their stock faster than anyone else.

Affordable Prestige Cars

Arena Cars

Mercland

Motors For Less

Richtoy Subaru

‘This is then followed by our own mystery shoppers doing their assessment of the business to find out if they tick all of the boxes – and it gives us some insight into why they are so fantastic at selling cars and selling them fast.

‘Congratulations to the team at Affordable Prestige Cars. You’ve done an incredible job in 2024 and should be very proud.’

Used Car Awards host and Wheeler Dealers TV presenter Mike Brewer added: ‘Turning your stock as fast as you can is one of the most important factors of running a successful business.

‘It’s not something that’s as easy as it sounds, as I’m sure we all know. Occasionally we all get those sticky cars that don’t shift fast, so Affordable Prestige Cars should be so proud of what they’ve achieved this year!

‘Well done to the whole team in Glastonbury and we hope 2025 is just as successful for you!’

Pictured above: Gail Clark from sponsors Auto Trader with Mike Brewer and his business partner James Elkington who collected the award on Affordable Prestige Cars behalf