Aftersales boom predicted as motorists look to have their car serviced ahead of UK holiday

Dealers are set to enjoy a welcome rise in demand for servicing and accessories as UK motorists look to holiday at home this summer.

That’s according to What Car? which found that nearly a quarter of drivers taking a domestic break will be having their vehicle serviced before they depart.

As part of its latest industry research, it polled 1,747 motorists about the summer holiday period. Of the 31 per cent of respondents set to take a UK holiday this July and August, 88 per cent said they’d be driving there.

The average distance they expect to cover is 229 miles, but 14 per cent expect to drive more than 500 miles for their break.

The research found that 23 per cent of people driving to their UK holiday destination will be having their vehicle serviced before the trip, placing added demand for parts and servicing on dealers in the coming weeks.

Accessories will also be another source of demand.

Twelve per cent of respondents have fitted or will be fitting new accessories to their car for the journey, with a roof box the most popular, accounting for 24 per cent of respondents.

Nearly one in five will be buying USB charging plugs, while 14 per cent will invest in a bike rack, and 12 per cent will be getting tablet and mobile phone holders.

Meanwhile, one in 10 respondents told What Car? they’ll be buying a pet harness or box for the trip.

What Car? editor Steve Huntingford said: ‘While Covid guidelines have impacted the travel industry, the upside is that dealers and aftersales departments look set for an increase in demand for both servicing and accessories, as Brits choose to spend their holidays in the UK.

‘Dealers will need to have adequate stocks of popular accessories, and to ensure workshops can deal with potential spikes in demand.’