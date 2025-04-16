H.R. Owen to sell Zenvo hypercars as dealer group becomes brand’s sole UK retail partner

High end dealer group H.R. Owen has added the luxury Zenvo brand to its impressive stable of manufacturer partners.

The London-based retailer will be the the Danish brand’s sole dealer partner in the UK ahead of its highly anticipated Aurora hypercar, which is expected later this year.

The agreement will not see any specific Zenvo franchise sites open, with the brand instead being housed at H.R. Owen’s flagship multi-marque facility in Hatfield.

The location already houses a dual-storey Ferrari showroom as well as cutting-edge Lamborghini, Maserati and Bentley dealerships.

Confirming the new partnership, Ken Choo, CEO of H.R. Owen, said: ‘At H.R. Owen, it’s the vision of Berjaya Group founder, Vincent Tan, that we continually align ourselves with brands that push the boundaries of luxury and performance.

‘Zenvo’s dedication to innovation and the introduction of the groundbreaking Aurora perfectly aligns with our vision. We are thrilled to offer these exceptional vehicles to our customers.’

Founded in Denmark, Zenvo has established itself as one of the world’s most innovative hypercar manufacturers, combining Danish design principles of simplicity and functionality with cutting-edge engineering.

Bosses say that the company’s ‘commitment to pushing the boundaries of automotive performance’ makes it perfectly aligned with H.R. Owen.

Available in two distinct variants – Agil and Tur – the Aurora features a groundbreaking 6.6-litre quad-turbocharged V12 engine which produces up to 1,850bhp, making it the most powerful V12 engine ever fitted to a road car.

The fastest models will do a top speed of 208mph and bosses are now hoping to make their mark in the UK market.

Jens Sverdrup, chairman of the board & chief commercial officer at Zenvo, added: ‘The global reputation of H.R. Owen and its discerning customer base makes it an ideal partner for Zenvo in the UK.

‘With their unparalleled experience in the luxury automotive sector and our commitment to pushing the boundaries of hypercar development, this partnership represents an exciting new chapter for both companies.

‘With production of the Aurora commencing this year, we couldn’t have chosen a better time or partner to strengthen our presence in the UK market.’