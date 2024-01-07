AI and automotive tech set to pull in the crowds at CES 2024

Automotive tech and AI (artificial intelligence) are expected to be the key themes of this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

CES, the world’s largest show of its type, begins in Las Vegas on Monday (Jan 8) and draws around 100,000 attendees.

Show-goers will see unveilings of brand new gadgets from brands such as Sony, Google, Samsung and others, and discuss key trends in the industry.

Following the rise of generative AI tools such as ChatGPT and others during 2023, experts are predicting CES 2024 to be littered with AI-powered products as firms both big and small look to take advantage of the increased interest in the technology.

Analyst Leo Gebbie, from CCS Insight, said it would be ‘no surprise’ to see ‘a host of AI-centric devices of all shapes and sizes across the show floor’.

‘Exhibitors at CES typically jump on the latest hot topic in tech, and for that reason we expect artificial intelligence to feature heavily across the show floor, with generative AI likely to be the main flavour,’ he said.

The expected focus on AI was echoed by fellow industry expert Paolo Pescatore, of PP Foresight, who said it was likely to be the ‘most discussed term everywhere at this year’s CES’.

‘The euphoria around ChatGPT has reignited interest in AI and has been a wake-up call for all,’ he said.

‘We shall no doubt see some interesting products on show as companies experiment with how best to introduce AI assistants and helpers into our everyday lives.’

Gebbie added that AI was also likely to play a part in another key trend of this year’s show – car technology.

‘Beyond AI, we expect the automotive sector will have a strong showing,’ he said.

‘It has become a central pillar of CES in recent years, with established car-makers and tech companies using the event to reveal groundbreaking innovations.

‘At CES 2023, Sony announced its entry into the car market in partnership with Honda, and BMW unveiled a concept car wrapped with an e-ink display to allow it to change colour. There were also plenty of developments in electric vehicles from automakers.’

Hyundai, Kia and Mercedes-Benz are listed as featured exhibitors for this year’s event,

Gebbie added: ‘Of course, AI has a role to play here as well, with a continued focus on intelligent and self-driving vehicles.

‘A large share of the Las Vegas Convention Centre is now dedicated to exhibitors focused on connected vehicles at CES, so it should prove fruitful ground.’

One person who will be watching the developments in AI tech will be Car Dealer founder and editor-in-chief James Baggott.

He has launched an ambitious new car dealership business powered by AI. From establishing the business to sourcing cars, he’s using AI as much as possible in the process.

Baggott’s progress is being documented on Car Dealer’s YouTube channel with regular video updates – you can watch the first instalment at the top of this story, and the whole series so far by clicking here.