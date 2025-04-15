Arnold Clark begins Corvette handovers as franchise partnership gets underway

Dealer group Arnold Clark has began handovers of its first Corvertte supercars after agreeing a landmark franchise deal with the American manufacturer last year.

Car Dealer reported in December that Arnold Clark had agreed to represent Corvette at sites in Glasgow and Altrincham, with the franchises set to sit alongside the group’s new high end ‘Luxe’ sub-brand.

The announcement came ahead of the release of the new C8 Stingray and C8 Z06, available in right hand drive for the first time, and customers have now began to collect their new cars.

Among the first to take hold the the keys was luxury car enthusiast Derek Provan, from Glasgow, who knew he wanted a C8 Stingray as soon as he laid eyes on it.

He said: ‘I’ve owned prestige cars for a while and it’s always been a dream of mine to own an American supercar, but I never fancied the left-hand drive.

‘I was near the new Arnold Clark Corvette showroom in Glasgow a week before it opened and noticed the row of Corvettes lined up outside. They immediately caught my attention.

‘I’ve always loved the old Corvette Stingrays and when I was told this one was right-hand drive, it was meant to be.

‘It’s a real head-turner. I’ve not seen anyone else out on the roads in one yet, I love that it’s different and feels so sophisticated.

‘The staff at Arnold Clark were really helpful and made the process so simple.’

Reflecting on the early days of Arnold Clark’s latest franchise partnership, Callum Rankin, group brand director at Arnold Clark, added: ‘Congratulations to Derek, who has picked up the keys to his new Corvette, I know he loves the car already and we wish him many years of happy driving.

‘We are delighted to welcome Corvette to the UK market, the models have already proved to be very popular.

‘It’s great to be able to offer our customers access to these award-winning cars at our showrooms in Glasgow and Manchester.’

The Corvette E-Ray, the first-ever electrified all-wheel Corvette, and the quickest Corvette in history, is also set to arrive at Arnold Clark branches this summer.

Main image: Derek Provan with Sandeep Benning, senior sales controller at Arnold Clark Corvette