Corvette to launch right-hand-drive models as brand agrees UK franchise dealer partnerships

Corvette has announced partnerships with two UK franchise dealer groups, as the US sports car brand prepares to launch right-hand drive models for the first time.

The Chevrolet-owned outfit is to be represented by Car Dealer Top 100 table topper, Arnold Clark, as well as Greenhous Group’s premium sub-brand, Lumen Automotive.

Arnold Clark will be the exclusive dealer for Corvette in Scotland, as well as covering the north of England with sites in Glasgow and Altrincham.

The Glaswegian operation will be based at a purpose-built site in Hillington, close to the dealer group’s head office, while an existing Altrincham site will be remodelled to accommodate the brand.

Meanwhile, Lumen Automotive will represent the Corvette from its home in the Shrewsbury.

Callum Rankin, Arnold Clark brand director said: ‘We are delighted to welcome Corvette to the Arnold Clark family; there is nothing else quite like this in our current lineup.

‘There’s incredible demand for these award-winning cars in the UK and we’re delighted to provide customers with an easy way to purchase and the opportunity to test-drive and see new models up close.

‘We hope this is the beginning of a long and prosperous relationship and we can’t wait to share these incredible models.’

Ashley Passant, managing director of Greenhous Group, added: ‘We are thrilled to welcome the Corvette to our prestigious portfolio of brands.

‘With its rich legacy of innovation and performance, the Corvette is a great match for us and our customers. We’re proud to represent this globally iconic marque and bring its extraordinary driving experience to the UK.’

Filippo Caracciolo, Corvette, European distribution manager said the latest announcements marked a ‘defining moment’ for Corvette.

He said: ‘Bringing the C8 Corvette Stingray and Z06 in a right-hand drive configuration to the UK is a defining moment for the brand.

‘As a global icon of performance and innovation, the Corvette represents the pinnacle of automotive excellence.

‘Our affiliation with Lumen Automotive will offer a seamless entry into the UK market, and we’re excited to deliver the Corvette’s unparalleled engineering and exhilarating driving experience to British enthusiasts and collectors.’

‘The Corvette represents the pinnacle of American performance and design, blending thrilling power, advanced technology, and a heritage that’s unmatched,’ he added.

‘We are thrilled to work with Arnold Clark, known for their automotive expertise and service, to share the unmistakable Corvette experience with UK enthusiasts who appreciate bold, distinctive, and exhilarating driving.’

Corvette will launch its new C8 Stingray and C8 Z06 in January. More new additions are then expected deeper into 2025.