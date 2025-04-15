Car dealers raise £38,000 for charity via special sale at Shoreham Vehicle Auctions

The motor trade community on the south coast has come together to raise almost £40,000 for charity via a special sale at Shoreham Vehicle Auctions (SVA).

A total of 27 retailers from across the region stepped in to donate vehicles for the charity auction with SVA added £250 to the value of every car sold.

The event raised a whopping £38,000 for Chestnut Tree House Children’s Hospice, in what was SVA’s 15 annual charity auction. It means that the firm has now raised a staggering £340,000 since hosting its first fundraiser back in 2011.

Among the firms to donate to auction was Yeomans Group, which gave away a whopping 20 vehicles – more than ever before.

Other contributors included Tates Group, Frosts4Cars, Birchwood Group, and Hendy Group, as well as racing driver Nathan Edwards, who donated four VIP tickets to a Vertu Mini Challenge JCW round, held during a British Touring Car Championship race weekend.

Reacting to another successful year, Alex Wright, managing director at Shoreham Vehicle Auctions and a patron of Chestnut Tree House, said: ‘Once again, the south coast motor trade has stepped up to support this amazing cause.

‘We are incredibly proud to have raised £38,000 this year.

‘Every donation, bid, and vehicle sold helps make a real difference to the children and families supported by Chestnut Tree House.’

Chestnut Tree House provides essential care to children and young adults with life-limiting conditions across Sussex and southeast Hampshire.

The funds raised by SVA help support a range of services including hydrotherapy, respite care, and multi-sensory activities.

Stuart Palma, CEO of Chestnut Tree House, added: ‘To have reached over £340,000 raised is nothing short of astonishing.

‘We are so grateful to SVA, the dealers, and every single buyer who contributed this year.’