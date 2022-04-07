All new Volvo models will now be capable of over-the-air updates

Volvo has announced that new models will get over-the-air updates to allow them to make ‘customer cars continuously better’.

The technology was already available on on Volvo’s electric XC40 and C40 Recharge models, but this has now been added to the remainder of the firm’s range, including the XC90 and S60.

It means that software can be updated without the car visiting a dealership and is instead performed over the internet.

New owners will get an upgrade of their infotainment system to include the latest versions of Android Automotive OS, Android 11. This is the operating system adopted by Volvo for its main screen, bringing easy installation of apps and features.

This new update adds new categories on Google Play, including navigation, charging and parking and video streaming is also expected to be added later on this year.

The update also improves certain features, with battery energy management and revisions to mobile app functionality included.

This energy management update helps to maintain battery performance in EVs during both cold and warm days, ensuring that the best possible range is returned.

Today, sister-brand Polestar has also announced new over-the-air Android software updates for its 2 model.

Henrik Green, chief product officer at Volvo Cars, said: ‘By making all Volvo models able to receive over-the-air updates, we make important progress towards our ambition of making our customers’ cars better every day.

‘This is a significant milestone: we’re now updating cars of all models in a majority of our markets, bringing the benefits of remote continuous updates to an ever-increasing number of customers.’