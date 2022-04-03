Ancaster boss: Opening of our seventh Nissan dealership is a ‘a vote of confidence in the brand’

The boss of dealer group Ancaster has said the launch of the company’s seventh Nissan dealership represents a huge ‘vote of confidence in the brand’.

Stephen Wood, also president of Nissan’s European Dealer Council, was speaking at the official opening of Ancaster Nissan Heathrow, West London, which he attended alongside Nissan GB managing director Andrew Humberstone.

Wood said his company enjoyed a great relationship with the Japanese manufacturer and its team in the UK and added: ‘‘This wonderful new dealership demonstrates what I feel our relationship with Nissan has been like over the years.

‘This showroom most definitely represents a vote of confidence in the brand, both in terms of the product that’s on sale already and the product that’s on the way quite soon.

‘We feel that our investment here allows us to display Nissan’s fantastic cars in exactly the right way.’

The evening officially marked the opening of the new £600,000 showroom.

The site, which is located on Staines Road near Heathrow Airport, boasts a nine-car showroom, 40-car used car forecourt and a nine-bay workshop plus MOT bay.

Its Ancaster’s seventh Nissan showroom and is the latest dealership in a relationship that stretches back to 1972.

Star of the show on the official opening night was a prototype Nissan Ariya. Also on display was the new

special-edition Juke Kiiro – produced in association with Warner Bros. to celebrate the release of The Batman.

Nissan MD Humberstone said: ‘At Nissan, we’re in a fantastic place – we’ve seen real traction in the market in terms of our brand and where we’re heading and this year alone, we’re launching five new products – with Ariya being one of them.

‘Customer focus is at the heart of our strategy and I’d like to say a massive thank you to Stephen, his team, other stakeholders and fellow investors, for making the commitment and investment that has led to the opening of this dealership.’

Serving South and West London, Berkshire, Surrey and Kent, Ancaster Group represents eight brands across 14 sales locations.