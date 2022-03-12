Anfield ace charges ahead with new electric MG from one of brand’s newest dealerships

An MG dealership has told of its delight at supplying a new ZS EV Trophy Long Range to Liverpool FC star Thiago Alcântara.

The midfielder picked up the SUV from Holdcroft Cheshire Oaks MG, whose showroom is near Ellesmere Port.

Franchise director Kevin Williams said: ‘It was an absolute delight to welcome Thiago to our dealership to collect his new MG.

‘He was a lovely guy, and we wish him every enjoyment and happiness with his new car, as well as his football career.’

Alcântara admitted he was more used to charging through the opposition defence than charging an electric car, but said he was looking forward to emissions-free motoring.

The 30-year-old Spanish international and father-of-two said: ‘I really wanted to try an EV and it was the perfect chance to do it alongside our partner MG.

‘I think it is important to be aware as a society of sustainable driving to preserve our planet. With the ZS EV, I’ve found versatility and comfort for every day.’

Holdcroft Cheshire Oaks is one of MG’s newest dealerships, having opened in 2021.

The ZS EV is available in Standard and Long Range variants, which boast 198 and 273 miles of range respectively.

MG currently offers six models in the UK, including three plug-in cars: the ZS EV, MG5 EV and HS Plug-in Hybrid.