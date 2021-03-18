The latest development in Mitsubishi Motors in the UK winding down its operation is news that it will be auctioning off its heritage fleet next month.

The fleet consists of 14 models in fantastic condition from throughout the brand’s history in the UK and every model will be offered with no reserve.

The business will also auction its large collection of private number plates in the sale that will take place between April 1 and 30 online.

Mitsubishi announced in July last year that it would no longer be selling new vehicles in Europe and, although there have been developments in other European countries, the UK will stick to this plan.

Later this year, the business will become only a parts and aftersales business, and this auction is the latest signal that it is cutting back where it can.

The auction will include a range of unusual and rare classics, which Mitsubishi Motors in the UK have announced details of today.

On the list are two of the earliest original UK Mitsubishis ever registered in the country, a Colt Lancer and a Colt Galant; the brand’s flagship sports cars of the 80s and 90s, a Mitsubishi Starion Turbo and a Mitsubishi 3000GT; as well as three of its iconic 4X4 vehicles – a Mitsubishi Jeep and a Mk1 and Mk2 Shogun.

The most exciting part of the sale for performance enthusiast is three Mitsubishi Lancer Evolutions in exceptional condition.

This includes the star of the heritage fleet and what is expected to be the highlight of the auction, the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI Tommi Makinen Edition.

Each are the highlight of their respective generations of Evo, and all have low mileage while being maintained to the highest standards.

The auction will also include a Mitsubishi Galant GTi rally-replica, a promotional vehicle build in the late 80s to commemorate Pentti Airikkala’s Lombard RAC Rally victory in a Mitsubishi Galant VR4, and the championship-winning Mitsubishi Evo IX which was driving to consecutive British Rally Championships by Guy Wilkes in 2007 and 2008.

The newest additions to the heritage fleet, a 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Mk1 and a 2017 Mitsubishi L200 ‘Desert Warrior’ which was built for the brand by journalist and presenter Tom Ford for a feature in Top Gear magazine, also go under the hammer.

A large selection of Mitsubishi Motors private number plates are going up for auction at the same time, with many featuring the MMC and CCC lettering synonymous with Mitsubishi Motors / Colt Car Company vehicles.

The auction will take place on Auto Auction and the full catalogue can be viewed from today.