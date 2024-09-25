Antony Diggins celebrates incredible rise through the ranks as he is named Warrantywise MD

Warrantywise has appointed Antony Diggins as its new managing director after more than a decade with the firm.

The appointment marks an incredible rise through the ranks for Diggins, having initially joined Warrantywise as a web developer in 2013.

He now moves up to take the MD position with immediate effect, having most recently held the post of chief operating officer.

Bosses say he brings strong leadership credentials, as shown by his commitment to developing the best product, using data and technology to improve customer experience.

Diggins will now have overall control of shaping the company’s future, focusing on market expansion and delivering customer-focused innovation.

As part of the reshuffle, Lawrence Whittaker, will continue to serve as Warrantywise CEO.

Diggins said: ‘In a world shaped by data and rapid technological change, our future lies in anticipating customer needs before they arise.

‘My goal is to ensure that Warrantywise offers more than just products – we will provide intelligent, adaptable solutions that fit seamlessly into our customers’ lives, offering genuine value and lasting peace of mind.

‘By focusing on delivering the best possible products, combined with excellent service and transparency, we can shape a future where extended vehicle warranties are not just an option but a natural and essential part of vehicle ownership.

‘Our priority is always on providing innovative, customer-centric solutions that enhance the used car ownership experience, building trust and long-term security for drivers across the UK.’

As managing director, Diggins will lead Warrantywise through its next phase of growth, ensuring the company continues to deliver high-quality warranty solutions that best suit customers needs.

Commenting on the latest development, Lawrence Whittaker, CEO of Warrantywise, added: ‘Antony’s ability to blend technological innovation with operational insight has been transformative for Warrantywise.

‘Over the past decade, he’s helped shape our strategic direction, bringing a data-driven approach to decisions while ensuring that product excellence, service and transparency remain at the heart of everything we do.

‘Under his leadership, we’ve expanded our market reach, refined our customer offerings, and built a company culture grounded in innovation and collaboration.

‘Antony’s vision for the future of Warrantywise aligns perfectly with the evolving needs of the automotive industry, and I’m confident that with him at the helm, we’ll continue to lead the market with value-driven, customer-focused solutions.’