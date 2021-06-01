Anyone who test drives an electric MG will be given a £750 discount in June

Customers looking to buy an electric MG can receive a £750 discount if they test drive and place an order before the end of the month, the firm has announced today.

The offer runs until June 30 and applies to all of the company’s plug-in vehicles, including the MG ZS EV and MG5 EV, as well as the MG HS Plug-in hybrid.

Buyers get the money off by downloading a voucher after their test drive.

It can then be applied on top of any other discounts that are in place, including the £2,500 plug-in car grant (PiCG).

Guy Pigounakis, MG’s commercial director, said: ‘Our mission is to make EV motoring accessible for everyone as we head towards 2030.

‘Customer acceptance and demand for EVs has grown as battery range has gone up and cost has come down, and we are proud that MG has become the go-to brand for affordable electric cars.

‘Our recent sales results show that MG’s commitment to making EVs affordable for everyone is resonating with the car-buying public, and to help make EVs as affordable as possible for everyone, anyone who takes a test drive in one of our electric or plug-in models in June will get a further incentive in the form of a £750 thank you.’

So far in 2021, MG says more than 30 percent of its sales have been battery electric vehicles – a 5.5 percent share of the market.

Meanwhile, March was its best ever sales month, registering almost 4,000 vehicles.

MG’s electric range starts at £25,095 (after the PiCG) with the MG5 EV estate, while the ZS EV crossover starts at £26,095 (after the PiCG).

The MG HS plug-in hybrid is available from £30,095.