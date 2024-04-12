Apr 12: OJ Simpson’s death; Steelworkers vote for strike; Alfa’s first EV; Post Office scandal latest

Former NFL star and actor OJ Simpson dies age 76

OJ Simpson, the controversial former NFL star who also pursued an acting career, has died of cancer at the age of 76.

Simpson was a running back for the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers, before being acquitted of murder in a trial in the mid-1990s and was later jailed for his role in an armed robbery.

His children announced the news of his death on X, saying: “On April 10, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer.

Steelworkers vote for historic strike over planned Tata job cuts

Steelworkers have voted to strike in protest at planned job losses at Tata.

Unite said around 1,500 of its members based in Port Talbot and Llanwern in South Wales backed industrial action ‘decisively’.

The union is fighting Tata’s plans to shut down blast furnaces and replace them with more environmentally friendly electric arc furnaces.

New Alfa Romeo Milano will be the firm’s first EV

Alfa Romeo has revealed its latest offering into the compact crossover class with the Milano.

The new Milano will be the first Alfa Romeo to be available as a full-electric model – alongside a conventional mild-hybrid version.

The Milano electric will come with two trim levels – Elettrica and Veloce. The mild hybrid will come in Ibrida trim while an initial launch edition called the Speciale will be available in both mild-hybrid and electric powertrains.

.@alfa_romeo presents the new MILANO: Sporty at heart, compact in size and Italian style at first sight. #MILANO combines a captivating style with the most advanced technology in terms of comfort, connectivity, and driving dynamics. Learn more: https://t.co/Zyibwn9t7x pic.twitter.com/5TZFrgItNK — Stellantis (@Stellantis) April 11, 2024

Half of consumers ‘cut back on non-essential spending in first quarter of year’

Half of consumers have cut back on their non-essential spending so far this year, with eating out the most likely cull from budgets, a survey suggests.

Just 3% of consumers say that they have been able to spend more on non-essentials in the first quarter, with 52% cutting back, according to the KPMG Consumer Pulse survey.

Eating out was the most common discretionary spending cut, listed by 72% of those who are scaling back, followed by clothing purchases (62%) and takeaways (58%).

Ex-Post Office chairman ‘didn’t do anything’ to check staff prosecutions

A former chairman of the Post Office said he ‘didn’t do anything’ to check the organisation’s employees were being properly prosecuted.

Sir Michael Hodgkinson told the Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry he is ‘very, very sorry for the misery’ that was caused to subpostmasters during the Horizon scandal, but claimed he had tried to ‘make sure the business was run as well as I could’.

Sir Michael, who was chairman of the Post Office between 2003 and 2007, said he tried to ‘make sure that people took action’ when problems were raised, but offered an ‘unreserved apology’ for not discovering that there were issues with the Horizon system.

European stocks fall after central bank holds interest rates steady

Top European stocks have fallen after the central bank decided to keep its key interest rate steady for another month, as it awaits stronger signs that inflation is firmly under control.

London’s FTSE 100 took a turn and closed down 37.41 points, or 0.47%, at 7,923.8.

In Frankfurt, the Dax was down 0.82%, and in Paris, the Cac 40 closed 0.27% lower.

Weather outlook…

Bright at first in northern Scotland. Cloudy with patchy rain elsewhere in Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England. Any cloud further south will dissipate to leave a sunny and mild day, the BBC reports.

Tonight, a band of heavier, showery rain will move through Northern Ireland and Scotland. Cloudy with patchy rain in west England and Wales. Clear spells and variable cloud elsewhere. A mild night.

Tomorrow will see heavy, showery rain in Northern Ireland and Scotland, with scattered showers moving in behind. Patchy rain in northern England and Wales. Sunny and warm in the south-east.