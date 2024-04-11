Welsh MG dealer celebrates first anniversary with special birthday event

A franchised car dealership has celebrated its first birthday in style with a special celebration.

Nathaniel Cars MG, in Cwmbran, hosted an anniversary event at the south Wales showroom last week with customers and enthusiasts treated to a close up view of the upcoming Cyberster EV.

The sports car, which will be sold at selected MG dealerships across the country, was brought in to mark the occasion, giving motorists the chance to enjoy some of the finer details of the car.

Among those present were members of the Gwent MG Owners Club, whose classic sports cars certainly looked the part parked outside the dealership.

The event was also a double celebration, with those present also toasting MG’s centenary year, which is taking place in 2024.

Speaking after last Sunday’s event, Nathaniel Cars group director, Nathan Griffiths, said: ‘I’d like to thank everyone who joined us at our showroom for a glimpse into the past, present and future of MG in Wales.

‘We’re excited to be part of a double celebration in 2024, as we mark one year of business in Cwmbran as well as 100 years of the MG brand.’

The dealership, opened a year ago, was previously home to Colley Mitsubishi, before the Japanese brand pulled out of the UK.

Dealer group Nathaniel Cars took over the site, which cost £250,000 to build, last year and it joined the firm’s existing dealerships in Bridgend and Cardiff.

The outfit has previously featured in our Top 200 most-stocked dealer list, creeping into 196th position last October.