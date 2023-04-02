Apr 2: No plans to delay EU law ‘bonfire’ deadline; Review aims to close autism employment gap; Dover adds night sailings to clear backlog

No plans to delay EU laws ‘bonfire’ deadline

The government has said that there are no plans to delay the deadline of the so-called ‘bonfire’ of EU laws following reports that Rishi Sunak’s pledge, scheduled to be completed by the end of the year, was proving difficult.

The Times reported on Saturday that Downing Street is considering a six-month extension to the Government’s plan to amend, repeal and replace around 4,000 pieces of EU law retained after Brexit.

The Retained EU Law (Revocation and Reform) Bill has proved controversial, with questions too over the feasibility of combing through such a considerable amount of legislation by December 31, 2023.

Review aims to close autism employment gap

Charities have welcomed the launch of a review aimed at sparking a rethink into access to work for people with autism.

Employment rates for this group are particularly low with fewer than three in 10 in work, the Government said.

The Buckland Review of Autism Employment will consider issues including how employers identify and better support autistic staff in their workforce, what more can be done to prepare autistic people for starting or returning to a career, and working practices or initiatives to reduce stigma and improve the productivity of autistic employees.

Dover adds night sailing to clear queues

Extra sailings are to run overnight at the Port of Dover to try and clear the backlog which has left passengers stuck in Easter traffic for hours.

A spokesman for the port, which has declared a critical incident, said it was hoping to clear the backlog by lunchtime on Sunday as some travellers said they had been held up for 14 hours.

The port has said the delays were ‘due to lengthy French border processes and sheer volume’.

Saturday Car Dealer headlines you might have missed

Virgin Orbit on brink as it axes 675 workers

Sir Richard Branson’s satellite launch firm Virgin Orbit is to cut 675 jobs – about 85 per cent of its workforce – after failing to secure new funding.

The entrepreneur has said he will inject almost £9m to go towards severance costs.

It comes amid reports from the Financial Times that Virgin Orbit’s chief executive Dan Hart is racing to seal last-minute investment to stop the firm from collapsing.

Government to fine utility companies for poor pothole repairs

The government is looking to clamp down on poorly repaired roads by fining utility companies if they leave highways in a poor state after work has been carried out.

Currently, the government says it inspects ‘about 30 per cent’ of street works following utility companies carrying out repairs. However, the new regulations, will see all companies initially inspected, and based on their performance, those carrying out good repairs will be visited less, while the worse-performing will be visited more.

Utility companies will be fined £50 per defect inspection, but if a follow-up visit is needed, they will be charged a further £150. The government hopes this will ‘incentivise companies to perform better to avoid incurring high financial charges’.

Donations to Battersea Dogs and Cats Home pass £100,000

Battersea Dogs and Cats Home has been ‘overwhelmed and touched’ by donations from the public which have passed £100,000 after the death of the charity’s ambassador Paul O’Grady.

The TV and radio presenter became an ambassador for Battersea in 2012 after the success of ITV’s multi-award-winning For The Love Of Dogs, 11 series of which were filmed at the home.

After O’Grady’s death on Tuesday evening at the age of 67, the animal charity set up a ‘tribute fund’ which has raised more than £100,000.

Dry and clear

Although a cloudy start today, this will begin to break with some sunny spells and clear skies in most areas by the afternoon.

Eastern England will see some light rain and it will be breezy by the afternoon.

Tonight, it will be dry and clear for most but this will lead to widespread frost in northwest Scotland and much of Northern Ireland.