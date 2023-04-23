Apr 23: Barry Humphries dies; Arrests at Scottish Grand National; Cupra teases new electric sports car; Labour calls for rates cut

Dame Edna star Barry Humphries remembered as ‘comic genius’ after death aged 89

Australian entertainer Barry Humphries has been remembered as ‘a great creative artist’ and ‘comic genius’ following his death at the age of 89.

During a seven-decade career, the stage and screen veteran entertained generations with satirical characters including Dame Edna Everage, Sir Les Patterson and Sandy Stone.

Humphries, who had been readmitted to St Vincent’s Hospital in Sydney, Australia, after complications following hip surgery, died on Saturday evening local time (11am GMT), according to hospital spokesman David Faktor.

Number of arrests made after protesters try to stop Scottish Grand National

Animal rights protesters stormed the track at Ayr Racecourse in a bid to stop the Scottish Grand National, despite an increased security presence.

Police Scotland arrested several people after Animal Rising said around 25 of its supporters invaded the track ahead of the £200,000 race.

The group, which last week delayed the start of the Grand National at Aintree, said activists were ‘attempting to attach themselves to jumps and gates’ to stop the race, which Jack Tudor-ridden Kitty’s Light went on to win.

Cupra Dark Rebel teases new electric sports car

Cupra is looking to get more ambitious in the years to come with a new electric sports car, teased by the new Dark Rebel concept car.

Shown in digital form at the reveal of the new electric Tavascan coupe-SUV, Cupra says it is ready to push boundaries after its strong growth in the five years since it split from sibling brand Seat.

Over 300,000 Cupra models have been sold since its launch in 2018, and half of those were sold in 2022 alone.

Introducing the #CUPRADarkRebel, a virtual sports car with unfiltered CUPRA DNA that pushes beyond the limitations of the material world 🤩 Using the Hyper Configurator, you’ll be able to create your own version to shape the final design ⚡️#ExponentialCUPRA #Unstoppablelmpulse pic.twitter.com/X0TGvmfuSG — CUPRA (@CUPRA) April 21, 2023

Saturday’s Car Dealer headlines you might have missed

Sudan to be evacuated of British embassy staff ‘as soon as feasible’

Sudan will be evacuated of British embassy staff ‘as soon as feasible’ due to safety fears following increasing attacks on diplomatic missions, a UK Government source has said.

Ministers are keen to help UK officials to exit the African country, which is currently into a second week of bloody internal fighting between the Sudanese army and a powerful paramilitary group known as the Rapid Support Forces.

But a UK Government source said any evacuation would be ‘incredibly limited’ and focused on the small number of British civil servants based in the capital Khartoum.

Labour calls for rates cut and energy subsidies to ease food price rises

Labour is calling on ministers to cut business rates for small retailers and subsidise energy bills for food manufacturers in a bid to bring down the cost of everyday items on shop shelves.

The party said that food prices overall were growing 50 per cent faster than elsewhere in the G7, putting Britain’s food inflation rate at 19.2 per cent compared with an average of 12.8 per cent among its wealthiest allies.

Figures published this month showed that economic inflation overall had slowed slightly but that food prices had surged at their fastest rate for 45 years.

Weather outlook…

Today, windy with spells of rain and hill snow in north Scotland. A wet morning in the south-east followed by a showery afternoon. Elsewhere, variable cloud and scattered showers. The BBC reports it will be cooler in the north.